Stella’s World virtual reality showcase launches in Tokyo during the designer’s tour of Asia

The Stella World virtual reality experience in Tokyo. — Pictures courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney

NEW YORK, July 15 — The designer who is currently presenting her Spring 2018 women’s and Fall 2017 menswear lines, treated fans in Tokyo to a virtual reality reveal of her bold, new activewear collection with Adidas this week.

The tech-inspired ‘Stella’s World’ showcase unveiled the fall collection’s two parallel worlds, city and nature, featuring Japanese influencers Yuka Mannami and Chiharu Okunugi.

So far, the British designer’s Asian tour has taken her to China and Hong Kong where she is also now presenting her namesake collections, which include her womenswear and menswear mainlines, accessories, eyewear, swimwear and the newly launched fragrance POP Bluebell.

Guests at the Stella’s World event, which focuses on her ongoing partnership with Adidas, embarked on a VR journey as they were led through a gallery featuring FW17 campaign and lookbook imagery. They were treated to a preview of McCartney’s Run, Train and Yoga ranges within four scenarios designed to demonstrate the workout opportunities each look draws on.

Four models present the Run, Train and Yoga Adidas by Stella McCartney ranges. The virtual reality showcase starred Yuka Mannami and Chiharu Okunugi along with two other female athletes who modelled the head-to-toe sustainable city Run look, the warp knit HIIT Train look, the off-road winter trail Run look, and the shanti power, seamless Yoga separates.

“City life and the outdoors both provide a boundless source of inspiration for me. The new FW17 collection exemplifies that in the nature-inspired prints, detailing and the different technologies used. Every design has been considered so women can get creative and thrive in different environments, no matter what workout they’re doing or what the weather is like. We wanted this to come across in a fun and innovative way, which is why we’ve created this playful virtual reality experience,” explained Stella McCartney.

The designer clearly has a natural flair for activewear, a field she clearly cares about. In her homeland of Great Britain, all eyes will be on Spain’s tennis ace Garbine Muguruza who McCartney has been kitting out for her on court performances at Wimbledon. Stella fans can check out the tennis star’s latest outfit by watching her in the women’s finals at the tournament today.

When designing her Adidas collections for on court stars and tennis enthusiasts, McCartney pays particular attention to the performance aspect, creating well-thought out cutlines and ensuring movability and breathability. — AFP-Relaxnews