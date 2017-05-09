Stay supported and stylish with the latest sports bras

The Lululemon Enlite Bra. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 9 — With new technology and styles recently released, in particular Lululemon’s much-hyped Enlite Bra, it’s a good time to be investing in a new sports bra. Here we round up our pick of the high-support, high-tech options out there that will keep everything in place no matter how much you move.

Lululemon Enlite Bra

Two years in the making, Lululemon’s newest sports bra, the Enlite, has been designed to offer their best support yet. The seamless design with Lululemon’s Ultralu fabric offers ultimate comfort, while the inbuilt and individual cups reduce bounce and give a great fit and a feminine shape. US$98 (RM425).

Sweaty Betty High Intensity Run Bra

Sweaty Betty has a sports bra for every activity and everybody, including model Gigi Hadid, who has been spotted previously sporting one of the brand’s chic designs.

The High Intensity Run Bra is one of Sweaty Betty’s three high-support options, and its simple style looks great paired with classic black leggings. The high front and padded straps offer both comfort and support while sweat-wicking fabrics and mesh inserts also keep you cool during your workout.

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra

As the name suggests, Shock Absorber’s Ultimate Run Bra has been designed especially for runners to offer high support for one of the highest-intensity sports. Available in a bigger range of sizes and colours than most other sports bra, the Ultimate Run Bra is an option for those looking for the support needed for bigger breasts, and has even won awards for its performance. US$79.99.

Nike Pro Rival

Nike’s signature high-support bra comes in the form of its Pro Rival sports bra. Designed to look more like a bra than a classic crop top style, it can be discreetly layered under your sports kit, or if you do want to show it off, it also comes in a range of colours as well as classic black and white. The molded bra-style cups also help to reduce bounce, along with the compression fit and special knit fabric, while Nike’s Dri-FIT Technology keeps you dry and comfortable. US$70.

adidas CMMTTD Marble Chill Bra

The adidas CMMTTD Marble Chill Bra is one of the few high-support options available in an attractive print, and designed to be shown off rather than just covered up.

Developed with the brand’s climachillTM technology it will not only provide support during high-intensity workouts but keep you cool as you sweat it out. Padded molded cups keep everything firmly in place, while the racer back supports and offers flexibility for a full range of motion. US$65. — AFP-Relaxnews