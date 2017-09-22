Starting a farming community in the city one plot at a time

Patie Tan and her daughter Nicole Yap at The Pharm Hut. — Pictures by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Growing your own vegetables used to be quite common some 40 years ago with every other family growing their own chillies, pandan and even bunga kantan but that vanished when people moved to smaller homes with stamp-size gardens or apartments with non-existent gardens.

Today though some of these apartment dwellers are finding it is possible to cultivate balcony gardens.

Patie Tan started growing her own vegetable and herbs on the balcony of her apartment last year but found it was not enough. That’s when she started looking for larger spaces.

She started The Pharm Hut a few months ago and today, she has two plots of edible gardens at Hin Bus Depot, an art and exhibition space.

That’s not all; she has helped two others start their own urban farms, one on the grounds of her low-rise apartment block in town and another at his home in Tanjung Tokong.

The urban farm next to The Pharm Hut.“I want to start a community of urban farmers and encourage people to grow edible gardens for their own consumption,” she said.

She helped a friend set up an edible garden on the neglected land around her apartment complex last August and today, the garden has vegetables, fruits and herbs.

“She has passionfruit, winter melon, okra and many different types of herbs and vegetables growing in the garden,” Tan said.

The harvested fruits and vegetables are then shared among the residents of the low-density apartment building.

To aid in the growth of the vegetables, fruits and herbs, Tan said they also started using Bokashi composting instead of using commercial fertiliser and soil.

The making of the bokashi compost.“The Bokashi compost is very good as soil and it keeps pests such as snails, cockroaches and rats away because of the micro-organism in the compost,” she said.

Bokashi composting is a Japanese method of fermenting kitchen waste using effective micro-organisms and can be done in a tightly lidded container. The resulting fermented waste can then be mixed with soil and turned into compost which can be used for the plants after several weeks.

Tan stumbled upon urban farming when she first started eating healthily and grew her first local herb, pegaga, which is also known as Indian Pennywort last year.

The pegaga is traditionally eaten for benefits like anti-ageing, blood circulation, enhances memory and boosts energy.

That’s when she started learning more about growing edible gardens. She was even more inspired when she read about the community herb, fruit and vegetable gardens being grown by volunteers all around the market town located in West Yorkshire, England.

“I believe we can start something similar here too, starting with a small group and slowly getting more people involved,” she said.

The Pharm Plot at the Hin Bus Depot.Living in George Town where space is limited may prove to be a challenge but it is not impossible as proven by Tan with her small plot around The Pharm Hut, a small space in Hin Bus Depot, and a larger farm plot in an empty space next to the car park in the art exhibition centre.

Since she only started Pharm Hut in June, most of her plants are still growing and Tan has yet to sell her plants commercially. Instead, The Pharm Hut doubles as a Kefir Dispensary where Tan also makes water kefir drinks and bottles them for sale.

Water kefir is made from “live” culture in the form of kefir grains which are added to sugar water and fermented for a fizzy drink that is full of probiotics and enzymes.

Tan makes six different types of water kefir; original, ginger, passionfruit, strawberry, dragonfruit and pineapple by adding real fruits to her large bottles of kefir during the fermentation period.

“I was making it for my own consumption and a friend told me to sell this so I tried for the first time at the farmers’ market in Straits Quay in February where I sold 60 bottles,” she said.

Patie Tan making her kefir soda at The Pharm Hut.Since then, Tan took up a stall at the weekly Sunday market at Hin Bus Depot to sell water kefir, which she dubbed as “natural soda” due to the fizziness of the drinks.

Tan noticed the vacant little hut at Hin Bus Depot and approached the manager of the place, Tan Shih Thoe, to take up the space.

“He agreed to rent me the space and prior to this, he had also allowed us to set up an urban farm at the vacant plot behind the car park,” she said.

After renovating the hut, The Pharm Hut opened in June this year and today, she has more than 30 different types of herbs, medicinal plants and vegetables growing around the hut and in The Pharm Plot on the other side of Hin Bus Depot.

“I don’t just sell kefir soda… because of my herbs and plants, people often stop by to ask about my plants and I will share tips and talk about urban farming so that more can start doing it,” she said.

Winter melons in the city? These are grown in the grounds of a low-rise apartment in George Town.The Pharm Plot, which Tan’s daughter, Nicole Yap, helps to maintain, now has plants such as cat’s whiskers, gelanggang, dill, Mexican mint, moringa, curry leaves, figs, mulberries, miracle berries, turmeric, passionfruit, tomatoes, pandan and sweet potato leaves, with more still being planted.

The Pharm Hut

Hin Bus Depot

Jalan Gurdwara, George Town

Time: 12pm-6pm