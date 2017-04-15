Star stylist Rachel Zoe launches ‘Live Case’ collection with Google

Super stylist Rachel Zoe has launched a collaborative phone case collection with Google.― Photo courtesy of Instagram/@rachelzoeLOS ANGELES, April 15 — Super stylist Rachel Zoe has today unveiled a collaborative phone case collection with Google.

The collaboration with the tech giant comprises six different case designs that can be used on Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5x and Nexus 6p, with inspiration taken from Zoe’s fall ready-to-wear collection.

The Rachel Zoe Live Case collection — Live Cases being Google’s customisable phone covers — retail for US$40 (RM176) and are available through the Google Store.

Adorned with an array of metallic sequins and patterns — in colours including black, gold, silver and cream — the cases are both striking and functional, equipped with near-field communication technology, which allow for immediate sync-up with the phone once snapped. Once the sync occurs, the device’s wallpaper also then matches the customised case’s artwork (via WWD).

Through the tie-up, the stylist to the stars come designer joins a growing roster of artists and designers who have previously partnered with Google on Live Case artwork including Jen Stark, Skrillex, Jeff Koons, Opening Ceremony and Gray Malin, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews