Star model Ashley Graham celebrates sexy curves on NY runway

Addition Elle VP of Marketing and Visual Presentation Roslyn Griner, Model Ashley Graham, Addition Elle Lead Designer Merchandising Tamara Nakonechny and Jordyn Woods at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan September 12, 2017. — Reuters pix

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — Ashley Graham, the star model going stratospheric for breaking down barriers in the fashion industry, powered down the New York runway yesterday celebrating curves in her latest lingerie collection.

The 29-year-old sensation from Nebraska modelled sexy black and green underwear in her latest link-up with Canadian brand Addition Elle, whose day five Fashion Week show featured only plus-size models.

The show got a rock-star reception from the audience, many of them larger women triumphant that the notoriously snooty world of fashion is finally starting to embrace customers of all shapes and sizes.

In the Gallery

Rose Concencion is prepared backstage before walking in the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Jordyn Woods walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Models play backstage before walking in the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Addition Elle VP of Marketing and Visual Presentation Roslyn Griner, Model Ashley Graham, Addition Elle Lead Designer Merchandising Tamara Nakonechny and Jordyn Woods acknowledge attendees during the finale of the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



People record on their cellular devices during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Plus size male model Troy Solomon attends the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

“Of course I do! My God!” Graham told AFP backstage when asked if she still gets nervous before hitting the runway, decked out in a matching green and black bra and knicker set. “But it’s fun.”

In addition to collaborating with the plus-size label Addition Elle, Graham is a spokeswoman for self-confidence and positive body image for women, urging them to embrace curves, cellulite and diversity.

“Every season I think about supportive lingerie that is going to be something that I want to put in my wardrobe,” said a bubbly Graham.

“I wanted colour, I wanted detail,” she said. “Central to this collection, I wanted her to feel sexy for her everyday bra.”

Graham last year became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of “Sports Illustrated,” has appeared on the cover of “Vogue” and was recently a judge on long-running TV series “America’s Next Top Model.”

“You would think it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s not because I am literally am just being myself,” she said.

“My mother always told me, she’s like ‘your (two younger) sisters are always looking up to you, you are their role model.’

“So I just think of my fans and everybody’s that reaching out and saying thank you as my sisters.”

Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan September 11, 2017.Graham has trod the catwalk two seasons running for Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, appearing in his Sunday night show alongside the likes of super slim supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Fantastic,” she said of the experience. “He really has designed for women regardless of your body shape. He’s an amazing designer.”

Sarah Chiwaya, 33, a plus-fashion blogger and editor in the front row at Addition Elle, said she was thrilled to see several full shows of plus models this season.

“I’ve been covering fashion week for about four years and it’s usually only one body shape and size,” she told AFP.

“She is an absolute sweetheart,” added Chiwaya of Graham. “I love seeing what she’s done. She’s really brought a spotlight to a lot of things.” — AFP-Relaxnews