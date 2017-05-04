Standout silhouettes from the Chanel Cruise show

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris May 4, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, May 4 — Chanel presented its eagerly awaited Cruise 2018 collection in the French capital’s Grand Palais yesterday. The Paris event was a kind of homecoming for the luxury fashion house, which has staged previous mid-season shows in global destinations including Singapore, Dubai, Seoul and Havana.

Ancient Greece was honoured in this latest Cruise collection, with Paris’ Grand Palais transformed into a site of ruins, decked out with the remains of crumbling columns and temples. Against this dramatic backdrop, models including Vittoria Ceretti, Joséphine Le Tutour and Pauline Hoarau showcased the new collection, entitled “The Modernity of Antiquity”.

The theme was channelled with draping, bare shoulders, asymmetrical necklines, gold, head jewellery and headbands, bracelets adorning arms, and tweed ensembles matched with Spartan-style sandals with column-shaped heels. Every detail was designed to evoke Ancient Greece, revisited in a contemporary and highly feminine way, and always in true Chanel style.

In the Gallery

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris May 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Hudson Kroenig at the end of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris May 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



“I see Greece as the origin of beauty and culture,” explains Karl Lagerfeld on the brand’s website, evoking the collection. — AFP-Relaxnews