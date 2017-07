Standout creations from Chanel ‘Flying Cloud’ jewellery

'Sparkling Lines' necklace in 18k white gold, round-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds — unique piece — Chanel 'Flying Cloud' high jewelry collection. — Pictures courtesy of CHANEL Haute Joaillerie via AFPPARIS, July 12 — Inspired by the nautical world, seafaring equipment and sailing wardrobes, Chanel's “Flying Cloud” high jewellery collection celebrates the sea with diamonds, sapphires and cultured pearls.

'Golden Braid' bracelet in 18k yellow gold and diamonds — Chanel 'Flying Cloud' high jewelry collection.Channeling buoys, ropes, compasses, anchors, sailor stripes and uniform-style buttons, this exceptional collection pays homage to life on the ocean waves and lucid, sparkling waters.

Here's a look at some of the collection highlights. — AFP-Relaxnews 'Sunny Rope' ring and bracelet in 18K yellow gold and diamonds — Chanel