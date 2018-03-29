Standout beauty looks from Tokyo Fashion Week

RBTXCO Instagram 2018 — Instagram/@rbtxco imageTOKYO, March 29 — Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo wrapped up over the weekend, with more than 50 designers having showcased their innovative Fall/Winter 2018 ready to wear collections in the city's Shibuya district. We explore some of the standout beauty looks.

Acuod by Chanu

Punk was alive and well at Acuod by Chanu's show, where the models sported intricate, zipper-themed hair accessories crafted into the forms of clip-in slides, mullets, and mohawks. One model even wore a zipper as a lip accessory, accessorizing with nothing more than a smoky eye.

Keisuke Yoshida

Retro shades in nostalgic, summerry colors were the main accessory at Keisuke Yoshida, where the models rocked aviators in throwback shades of mustard yellow and rose pink. A metallic brown lipstick inflected with gold offered up the perfect contrast, while loose, mid-length curls completed the laidback approach.

RBTXCO

It was all about matching the brows to the eyeshadow at RBTXCO, where a soft red hue was buffed into the outer corner of the eye, and seemingly into the brows, too. To complement the striking look, there was red lipstick and several buns -- some dyed a vibrant shade of green. — AFP-Relaxnews