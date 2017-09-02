Squiggle brows: What is behind this latest viral beauty trend?

‘Squiggle brows’ is the latest strange beauty look to go viral, and it has provoked mixed reactions. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 2 ― We've had glitter brows, bleached brows and even rainbow brows, but the latest 2017 beauty trend is less straightforward.

The look involves crafting the eyebrows into a wavy shape and using makeup to exaggerate the artistry, by covering up the outlines with concealer and layering up eyeshadow colors underneath the brow. Some fans have been ‘squiggling' their whole brows, while others have just been getting playful with the ends, with hundreds taking to social media to show off the results via the hashtag #squigglebrows.

Beauty vlogger Promise Tamang shed light on the new trend when she uploaded a photo of herself sporting wiggly brows to Instagram earlier this month. According to PopSugar, Tamang used a washable PVA glue to flatten her eyebrows, before concealing them and drawing her squiggly artwork over the top.

It isn't just brows that have been affected by the squiggle trend ― the past few days have seen the birth of ‘Squiggle lips', too. The basic principle is the same ― the lips are over-lined in a wavy, squiggly shape, resulting in a strange optical illusion. YouTube influencer Lexington tried out the look a few days ago, earning thousands of likes, endorsement from the influencer and beauty entrepreneur Huda Beauty, and sparking hundreds of imitations.

It might not be the most practical beauty look, but if you're stuck in a makeup rut this fall then squiggly could be the way to go. ― AFP-Relaxnews