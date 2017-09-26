Spring/summer 2018: 10 top accessory trends from Milan Fashion Week

A model displays a creation from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 21, 2017. — Reuters pic MILAN, Sept 26 — Milan Fashion Week closed yesterday, September 25, revealing ready-to-wear and accessories trends for the spring/summer 2018 season. Accessories are set to bring a touch of colour to SS18, as brands went big on bright, vibrant hues and colourful prints at the Italian collection previews.

As in New York and London, fashion houses picked plurality for SS18, with a host of accessories options to play with, and even more variety when it comes to shoes. For the spring/summer 2018 season, footwear options include sneakers — reworked in a variety of ways and sometimes in slip-on styles (Atsushi Nakashima) — thigh boots embellished with precious details (Versace), several styles of sandals, and the now iconic high-heeled sandals with socks look.

Although less present than previous seasons, several styles of headwear are on trend for SS18. In fact, there’s something for everyone, with revisited Panamas, stylish and feminine caps, Asian-inspired hats, big denim hats, mini caps with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe and disco-style glitter caps. Head jewellery was also spotted, notably crowns (Dolce & Gabbana).

Glasses were everywhere in Milan, with lots of mask-like models shading large parts of the face, as well as retro designs. — AFP-Relaxnews