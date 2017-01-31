Spring makeup gets playful colours at Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura is launching its ‘Play Date’ makeup collection for 2017. — Picture by Shu Uemura via AFPTOKYO, Jan 31 — Beauty brand Shu Uemura is channelling childhood inspirations for spring/summer 2017, with a playful makeup collection full of pastel shades and candy-bright colours. It brings a fun-loving twist to beauty looks for modern women this season.

Women can express their creativity in all kinds of ways with the beauty brand’s latest makeup collection, offering a host of colours and textures to play with. The “Play Date” collection is a playful yet seductive makeup range with a wide range of colours to build, mix, match or use alone. They can be used to create girly, glamorous and elegant makeup looks on demand.

Flamboyant eyes

The centrepiece of the collection, the “Play Date Eye & Cheek Palette,” comes in three versions, each featuring a selection of strong colours, often with iridescent and metallic finishes. The limited-edition reusable pink case features three eye shadow shades (with orange, pink or blue themes, depending on the palette) plus a blush (coral orange, mauve pink or shimmering pink). The palette can also be bought empty and filled with a custom choice of eyeshadow refills.

In keeping with the collection’s childhood inspirations, Shu Uemura has an outed eye pencil in three bold, original shades — “Mango,” “Sweet Pink” and “Sky Blue” — bringing a playful flash of colour to eyes.

The only black, or even dark-coloured product, in the collection is “Lasting Gel Pencil Eye Liner,” ensuring eyes stand out in a subtle way. It’s a great alternative for anyone who isn’t keen on rocking a full-on bright-colour look.

To complete the collection, lips get “Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine” in uplifting candy bright shades of pink, orange, peach and cherry red. — AFP-Relaxnews