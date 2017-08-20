Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

‘Sponge City’: How Berlin is cooling itself naturally (VIDEO)

Sunday August 20, 2017
05:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Anger simmers in Philippines over Duterte’s drug warAnger simmers in Philippines over Duterte’s drug war

The Edit: Not just a dance, Jerome Bel’s Gala highlights equalityThe Edit: Not just a dance, Jerome Bel’s Gala highlights equality

Khairy apologises to Indonesia over upside-down flag in bookletKhairy apologises to Indonesia over upside-down flag in booklet

The Edit: If you need to get away for a weekend, here’s a list you’ll needThe Edit: If you need to get away for a weekend, here’s a list you’ll need

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BERLIN, Aug 20 — Berlin is becoming a ‘Sponge City’ designed to tackle two issues — heat and flooding — by imitating nature. — Bloomberg

City planners in Berlin are imitating nature in order to deal with heat and flooding by utilising green space and rainwater. — Bloomberg picCity planners in Berlin are imitating nature in order to deal with heat and flooding by utilising green space and rainwater. — Bloomberg pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline