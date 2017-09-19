Spectacular stunts by Japan’s Muroya in taking his third world air race (VIDEO)

LAUSITZRING, Sept 19 — Japan's Yoshihide Muroya has pulled off some breathtaking aerial stunts to claim his third Red Bull air race this series.

Muroya took the victory above Germany's Lausitzring race circuit on Sunday to move up to second place in the championship, only four points behind Czech Republic's Martin Sonka, the series leader.

Yoshihide Muroya of Japan celebrates with his team after he wins the seventh round of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship at Lausitzring, Germany September 17, 2017. — Reuters picSonka finished in third place behind Australia's Matt Hall.

Now the race teams and their fans have four high-pressure weeks to wait until the season reaches its climax at Indianapolis on October 14-15. — Reuters