Sotheby’s: Asian buyers’ appetite for Western art growing (VIDEO)

HONG KONG, March 16 — Dozens of works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso under one roof in Hong Kong, China.

This rare selling exhibition at Sotheby’s Hong Kong also includes paintings by contemporary American artist George Condo, and features psychologically-charged works by both artists.

Combined the works are estimated to be worth around US$300 million (RM1.17 billion) dollars, in part because of iconic pieces such as Picasso’s Maya with a Boat and Woman in an Armchair.

The rare instance is in line with China’s rise in fortunes and its growing appetite for western art, explains Sotheby’s Jasmine Chen.

“A lot of Asian collectors have started looking at Western art, especially in China. Picasso is a household name and usually on the top of the wishlist of most collectors right now. So there is a huge demand. In China, due to the number and amount of wealth being created in the past year their buying power is really strong, so they really made an impact on the market.”

Traditionally works of this calibre are shown and sold in places like New York or London.

The paintings in this exhibit titled “Face-Off: Picasso/Condo” will not be auctioned off, but are available for immediate sale.

They are on display until the end of March allowing deep-pocketed visitors to examine them up-close before a purchase. — Reuters