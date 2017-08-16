Solo shows, new design and sculpture at the Contemporary Istanbul art fair

The 2016 edition of the Contemporary Istanbul art fair. — AFP pic ISTANBUL, Aug 16 — The 12th edition of the annual art fair Contemporary Istanbul will take place from September 14-17, 2017.

On its Solo Shows lineup, artists from around the world, from Teheran’s Sahand Hesamiyan to Pakistani Muhammad Zeeshan, will exhibit.

A new addition to the programme this year is the outdoor group sculpture exhibition “The Fifth Element”.

The Contemporary Istanbul has been moved to the second week of September this year in order to coincide with the opening of the 15th Istanbul Biennial, an Ai Weiwei exhibition at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum and Diana Thater’s show at the Borusan Contemporary.

Making the most of its geographical position, the fair aims to bring together “galleries, artists and collectors from Turkey, the Caucasus, the Black Sea, Russia and the Middle East, as well as from Europe, America and Asia.”

New architecture for Contemporary Istanbul

This year, the most noticeable change at the fair will be its new design, revised by the local, award-winning studio Tabanlıoğlu Architects. The new interiors at the Lütfi Kırdar ICEC Rumeli Hall and Istanbul Congress Center will seek to improve layout and facilitate flow, with the facades also being entirely restructured.

Anticipated Solo Shows

Of the 70 galleries partipating -- 20 of which are new this year — some have been invited to curate solo shows for their artists. Dastan’s Basement Gallery, known for their focus on promoting emerging Middle-Eastern artists, for instance, will be curating a show of the sculptor Sahand Hesamiyan’s work.

Teheran-born Hesamiyan has already participated in several biennials and symposiums in his home country, as well as group shows around the world.

Another artist to have his own booth at the art fair is Muhammad Zeeshan, represented by the London-based Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery. Zeeshan has already made a name for himself in his native Pakistan and abroad, celebrated for his work in contemporary miniature painting.

“The Fifth Element” sculpture exhibition

For the first time, Contemporary Istanbul will also feature an outdoor collaborative sculpture exhibition at the nearby Sanatçılar Park, curated by Professor Hasan Bülent Kahraman.

This — the city’s first outdoor contemporary sculpture exhibition in a public park — will include pieces by Fabian Marcaccio (Argentina-Italy), Genco Gülan (Turkey), Jan Fabre (Belgium) and Magdalena Abakanowicz (Poland). — AFP-Relaxnews