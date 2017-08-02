Sofia Vergara to launch intimate apparel brand

Actress Sofia Vergara (pic) teams up with Renato Black to launch underwear brand 'Eby'. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Actress Sofia Vergara has joined forces with entrepreneur Renato Black to launch “Eby” — a subscription-based underwear brand, with a percentage of profits to be donated to charity.

The brand, which will be manufactured in Sri Lanka, will donate 10per cent from each purchase to the Seven Bar Foundation, a non-profit founded by Black which fosters entrepreneurship among underprivileged women via micro financing.

Customers will have the choice of having their items delivered monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly, with a new colour or print to be introduced by each month, inspired by different countries.

The seamless underwear features a technology meant to prevent it from riding or sliding, with items to be priced from US$14 to US$16 (RM60 to RM68.57), and featured styles including thong, brief and cheeky, as well as G-string, boyshort and bikini (via WWD). ­ — AFP-Relaxnews