Sofia Vergara gets tropical for new fragrance launch

The new ‘Tempting Paradise by Sofia Vergara’ perfume. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 7 — Sofia Vergara is channelling a tropical vibe with her latest perfume launch.

The Modern Family star has launched “Tempting Paradise by Sofia Vergara,” a new fragrance inspired by fruit and floral notes native to her homeland of Colombia. A fresh-fruity-floral scent, it features base notes of sandalwood and musk, middle notes of guava flower, coconut water and peony, and is finished with top notes of Colombian lulo fruit, clementine and sultry magnolia blossom.

“My idea of paradise is relaxing on a tropical island, surrounded by the familiar scent of exotic flowers and fruits,” said the star in a statement. “I created Tempting Paradise to allow a woman to escape to her own tropical mini-vacation.”

“While in Colombia, I was intrigued by Sofia’s favourite fruit, the Lulo Fruit; a complex fruit that was juicy, sweet and sparkling — I would crave it!” added Laurent Le Guernec, Senior Perfumer at International Flavours & Fragrances, which was responsible for crafting the scent. “The sensual aspect of the Colombian women was also impossible to ignore when envisioning the fragrance.”

The scent is the fourth from Vergara, who kickstarted her fragrance portfolio in 2014 with her signature perfume “Sofia”. The actress has since released two further scents, dubbed “Love” and “Tempting”.

Vergara’s new launch comes as celebrity fragrances are experiencing something of a revival. Fellow household names to have successfully put their names to perfumes recently include Kim Kardashian, whose KKW Fragrance brand has achieved cult status since launching last year, and Ariana Grande, who entered the sector in 2015 and was announced to have achieved global sales of a huge US$150 million (RM585.1 million) last December. — AFP-Relaxnews