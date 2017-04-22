Sofia Richie teams up with adidas Originals and Foot Locker for the launch of ‘INIKI’

Sofia Richie sporting adidas Originals INIKI available from Foot Locker. — Picture courtesy of Foot Locker

NEW YORK, April 22 —The American model, who is none other than the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, will spearhead the campaign for latest adidas Originals sneaker, the INIKI, which will be exclusively sold by Foot Locker in Europe.

The launch of the new advertising campaign featuring Nicole Richie’s younger sister will coincide with the European launch of adidas Originals INIKI by Foot Locker.

The new sneaker combines retro styling harking back to the 1970s with a new-generation BOOST sole unit, which gives it a modern shape and a slightly futuristic look.

In the first photos presented by adidas, Sofia Richie models adidas Originals INIKI in Chalk Black/White, decorated with the brand’s iconic three white stripes. The sneakers are only available from Foot Locker (www.footlocker.eu) at a retail price of €119.99 (RM566.44).

A model in high demand, Sofia Richie is increasingly in the spotlight for her work in ready-to-wear and fashion house campaigns. She has recently posed for Tommy Hilfiger and taken to the catwalk for such names as Philipp Plein, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. — AFP-Relaxnews