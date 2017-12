Social media’s most popular models of 2017

Kendall Jenner is queen of social media in 2017 with some 126 million followers. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 12 — As a gauge of popularity and influence in the fashion world, designers and labels increasingly use social networks to help choose their brand ambassadors and select models to present their collections in Fashion Week shows. For 2017, Kendall Jenner is the undisputed queen of social media with more than 120 million followers. Here are the top 10 currently active models with the most followers on social media.

Top 10 most popular models on social media

1. Kendall Jenner: 126.13 million followers (84.8 million on Instagram - 25.3 million on Twitter - 16.03 million on Facebook).

2. Cara Delevingne: 56.9 million followers (40.7 million on Instagram - 10 million on Twitter - 6.2 million on Facebook).

3. Gigi Hadid: 48.47 million followers (36.7 million on Instagram - 7.57 million on Twitter - 4.2 million on Facebook).

4. Miranda Kerr: 25.34 million followers (11.6 million on Instagram - 5.54 million on Twitter - 8.2 million on Facebook).

5. Gisele Bündchen: 24.54 million followers (13.5 million on Instagram - 4.84 million on Twitter - 6.2 million on Facebook).

6. Chrissy Teigen: 23.6 million followers (15 million on Instagram - 8.6 million on Twitter).

7. Emily Ratajkowski: 22.71 million followers (15.6 million on Instagram - 1.12 million on Twitter - 5.99 million on Facebook).

8. Adriana Lima: 20.68 million followers (11.4 million on Instagram - 2.88 million on Twitter - 6.4 million on Facebook).

9. Irina Shayk: 17.42 million followers (9.3 million on Instagram - 717,000 on Twitter - 7.4 million on Facebook).

10. Bella Hadid: 16.62 million followers (15.7 million on Instagram - 920,000 on Twitter). — AFP-Relaxnews