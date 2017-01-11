Social media reacts to Trump’s ‘soft sensuality’ Inauguration Day

Donald Trump speaks while campaigning at the Madison County Republicans 'Roundup BBQ' dinner at Winterset High School in Iowa June 27, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 11 — Social media is having a field day with Donald Trump’s inauguration day after his team promised the event will be all “soft sensuality”, with a “poetic cadence”, rather than a “circus-like” coronation, according to AFP.

The remarks, made by the inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack, has been ridiculed online, with the hashtags #softsensuality #PEEOTUS and #goldenshowers making rounds on Twitter, followed by memes, some too rude to post here.

The last two hashtags references urinating, turning POTUS (President of the United States) into #PEEOTUS, which shows just how unpopular the incoming US president is with social media.

AFP wrote that memes going viral under the hashtag #softsensuality yesterday included a photo of a younger Trump reclining in a bathrobe, a cringe-worthy assortment of hip-grinding 1980s music videos, and various montages of the Manhattan real estate mogul and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in compromising poses.

We have also found some hilarious and cringe-worthy memes for your enjoyment below:

The invitation for Donald Trump's inauguration. Because #softsensuality. pic.twitter.com/l4OG3HrEY4 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) 10 January 2017

Imagine logging onto twitter for the first time today and seeing #GoldenShowers, #PEEOTUS, and #SoftSensuality all trending.... 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/HZpDdE4ltQ — Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) 11 January 2017

I used to just be worried. Then I was terrfied. Now I'm creeped out.https://t.co/SPCEiLLvHc #GroperInChief #SoftSensuality. — cpgiordano (@cpgiordano) 10 January 2017

This is how democracy ends. Not with a bang but with #softsensuality — erin mizrahi (@erinmizrahi) 10 January 2017