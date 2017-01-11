Social media reacts to Trump’s ‘soft sensuality’ Inauguration Day

NEW YORK, Jan 11 — Social media is having a field day with Donald Trump’s inauguration day after his team promised the event will be all “soft sensuality”, with a “poetic cadence”, rather than a “circus-like” coronation, according to AFP.
The remarks, made by the inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack, has been ridiculed online, with the hashtags #softsensuality #PEEOTUS and #goldenshowers making rounds on Twitter, followed by memes, some too rude to post here.
The last two hashtags references urinating, turning POTUS (President of the United States) into #PEEOTUS, which shows just how unpopular the incoming US president is with social media.
AFP wrote that memes going viral under the hashtag #softsensuality yesterday included a photo of a younger Trump reclining in a bathrobe, a cringe-worthy assortment of hip-grinding 1980s music videos, and various montages of the Manhattan real estate mogul and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in compromising poses.
We have also found some hilarious and cringe-worthy memes for your enjoyment below:
The invitation for Donald Trump's inauguration. Because #softsensuality. pic.twitter.com/l4OG3HrEY4— Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) 10 January 2017
"Are you ready for the #softsensuality of Trump's inauguration?" pic.twitter.com/oyrIEkhc4I— Jess (@epikurean) 11 January 2017
Trending topics at the moment:#SoftSensuality#PEEOTUS#GoldenShowers— JenaFTP (@JenaFTN) 11 January 2017
Look at what you have done, America! pic.twitter.com/6l4ljLMavU
Imagine logging onto twitter for the first time today and seeing #GoldenShowers, #PEEOTUS, and #SoftSensuality all trending.... 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/HZpDdE4ltQ— Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) 11 January 2017
I used to just be worried. Then I was terrfied. Now I'm creeped out.https://t.co/SPCEiLLvHc #GroperInChief #SoftSensuality.— cpgiordano (@cpgiordano) 10 January 2017
"Soft sensuality"— Squirrel 🐿 (@WebSquirrel) 10 January 2017
#J20 #softsensuality pic.twitter.com/XaTOCucRMl
This is how democracy ends. Not with a bang but with #softsensuality— erin mizrahi (@erinmizrahi) 10 January 2017