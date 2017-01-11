Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Social media reacts to Trump’s ‘soft sensuality’ Inauguration Day

Wednesday January 11, 2017
11:44 AM GMT+8

Donald Trump speaks while campaigning at the Madison County Republicans 'Roundup BBQ' dinner at Winterset High School in Iowa June 27, 2015. — Reuters picDonald Trump speaks while campaigning at the Madison County Republicans 'Roundup BBQ' dinner at Winterset High School in Iowa June 27, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 11 — Social media is  having a field day with Donald Trump’s inauguration day after his team promised the event will be all “soft sensuality”, with a “poetic cadence”, rather than a “circus-like” coronation, according to AFP.

The remarks, made by the inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack, has been ridiculed online, with the hashtags #softsensuality #PEEOTUS and #goldenshowers making rounds on Twitter, followed by memes, some too rude to post here.

The last two hashtags references urinating, turning POTUS (President of the United States) into #PEEOTUS, which shows just how unpopular the incoming US president is with social media.

AFP wrote that memes going viral under the hashtag #softsensuality yesterday included a photo of a younger Trump reclining in a bathrobe, a cringe-worthy assortment of hip-grinding 1980s music videos, and various montages of the Manhattan real estate mogul and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in compromising poses.

We have also found some hilarious and cringe-worthy memes for your enjoyment below:

