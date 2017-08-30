Small Spanish town all set for the big tomato fight (VIDEO)

BUNOL, Aug 30 — Hundreds of thousands of kilogrammes of tomatoes were loaded onto six trucks yesterday to head for the Spanish town of Bunol where the annual tomato fight is due to take place today.

La Tomatina festival is a food fight that takes in a small town just a few kilometres away from Valencia.

Screengrab of the Reuters video on preparations being made for the tomato fight in Bunol, Spain.Although Bunol has a relatively small population, during the festivity more than 22.000 people from across all borders visit and take part in the most famous food-fight in the world.

At 11am (9.00 GMT) a fire cracker sets off La Tomatina and during the next hour the loaded trucks drive through Bunol' s central street providing ammunition for the revellers. — Reuters