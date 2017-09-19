Slicked-back hair ― the red carpet style of the moment

Actress Vanessa Hudgens seen here at the MTV Video Music Awards in California. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 ― It was a major trend just a few years ago, but it looks like slicked-back hair might be having a comeback.

The style was seen at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, where models including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Ashley Graham took to the catwalk sporting wet-look hair with fresh comb tracks. Natural, dewy complexions, full brows and minimal mascara meant that the hair was the main focus of the designer's beauty look. The youngest Hadid sister revisited the style for Jason Wu's Spring 2018 presentation, which saw each of the models showcase a similar, just-got-out-of-the-shower look, with their shiny strands brushed back off the face.

Rihanna has also revived the style, sporting combed-back tresses for her role in the Fenty Beauty launch campaign that debuted a few weeks ago. Granted, the sleek do has the added advantage of showing off the products the singer was wearing from her debut beauty line, but it also fits in with the current mood for minimalist, fuss-free hair.

Slicked-back hair may look editorial, but it is surprisingly easy to wear in real life ― as the celebrities have been busy proving of late. This summer's MTV VMAs saw actress Vanessa Hudgens nail the look, backcombing her brunette bob off her face for extra volume. Meanwhile at the 69th Emmy Awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday night, multiple stars including Laverne Cox and Millie Bobby Brown championed the look.

One of the easiest ways to create the slicked-back look is to use a texture spray or a sea salt spray on the hair before blow drying, using a fine-tooth comb to sculpt the hair back over the scalp. Remember to apply hairspray to set the shape and keep things slick for as long as required. ― AFP-Relaxnews