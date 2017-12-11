Sleekly elegant holiday gifts for cyclists

The Eton Leather Satchel Royal Blue by Brooks England. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 11 — Heritage pieces and limited edition designs will make a special gift for cyclists this Christmas.

Here we round up a selection of cycling gifts that are sure to impress this holiday season and be loved for years to come.

Eton Leather Satchel Royal Blue by Brooks England

With a design that dates back over 100 years, the Eton Leather Satchel is a redesign from a Brooks patent drawing from 1910.

The new version has been made by hand in England, and in exactly the same leather that is used for the brand’s famous saddles, and with a limited run of just six pieces it will make an extra special gift this Christmas. (US$380/€330?RM1.552)

HabujacketLaalalai jacket by ASSOS of Switzerland

Dating back to 1976, ASSOS of Switzerland is known as the “cycling shorts company,” although its collection has grown considerably since then.

The habujacketLaalalai is the brand’s ultimate winter cycling jacket, offering sleek design with just a hint of colour. The jacket offers substantial warmth and protection from the elements thanks to high-performance textiles, but manages to stay so light and compact you can even fit it in your jersey pocket. (US$329/€270)

Rapha Cap by Rapha

Cyclists have been wearing Rapha’s cycling cap for over a century, making it a classic and essential part of any cycling kit.

This season Rapha have introduced a new fabric to update their signature cap, using a soft, lightweight technical cotton which is also breathable, water resistant, and fast-drying. The cap is also now available in dual-sizing for an improved fit, and thanks to its clean and simple design, can be worn under a helmet or on its own, or easily folded into a jersey pocket when not needed. (US$35/€30)

Nigel Cabourn x De Marchi Maglia Iridata

The Italian heritage brand De Marchi has teamed up with British designer Nigel Cabourn on a new collection inspired by vintage designs and manufacturing techniques.

The unisex Nigel Cabourn x De Marchi Maglia Iridata turtleneck sweater has been inspired by the World Champions “rainbow” stripes in natural tones, and made in Italy using super soft merino wool on machines that were once used to make training track suits for cyclists back in the 1940s and 1950s. (US$355/€300) — AFP-Relaxnews