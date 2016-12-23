Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:30 pm GMT+8

Skyscraper penguins entertain at ‘Kids Day’ celebrations (VIDEO)

Friday December 23, 2016
08:31 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Dec 23 — It was a march these two penguins won't soon forget.

Perched 102 floors above New York City, Betty and Vern waddled to the edge at One World Trade Centre, a view far from their native southern African waters.

Penguins enjoying the view from New York's World Trade Centre from the Reuters video.Penguins enjoying the view from New York's World Trade Centre from the Reuters video.The two endangered African penguins got to take in a 360 degree view... and entertain children as part of the New York landmark's “Kids Day” holiday celebrations.

But they seemed to be more interested in the skyline, perhaps wondering how the other birds out there fly. — Reuters  

