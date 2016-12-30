Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Skateboard icon Tony Hawk latest celebrity death hoax victim

Friday December 30, 2016
This isn’t the first time that Hawk has been the victim of a death hoax. — Picture via TonyHawk.comThis isn’t the first time that Hawk has been the victim of a death hoax. — Picture via TonyHawk.comLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — News flash: Tony Hawk is alive, everyone. We repeat, Tony Hawk is alive.

Despite what you may have read overnight, the iconic skateboarder has not died from an opiate overdose, as many Twitter users were led to believe after a false tweet started circulating on social media.

The death hoax gained veracity after media outlets like TMZ and Fox News also picked up the news.

For a few hours, the fabricated news was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Hawk quickly took to his own Twitter yesterday to put the rumour to rest.

He wrote that he is, in fact, alive and “still breathing” and that at the “exact time of [his] supposed demise” he was snowboarding at Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in Eastern California.

This isn’t the first time that Hawk has been the victim of a death hoax. In 2012, rumours started to circulate claiming he had died in a car crash.

