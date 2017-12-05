Six-year-old sceptic tells Santa ‘your life is empty’

A six-year-old boy from the Washington area has shaken up social media with an all-too-sceptical letter to Santa Claus. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 5 — A six-year-old boy from the Washington area has shaken up social media with an all-too-sceptical letter to Santa Claus in which he pretends to know jolly Saint Nick’s life is empty and that Santa had no idea whether he had been naughty or nice.

The boy’s mother, Sarah McCammon, posted the “Dear Santa” letter on Twitter on Sunday and by yesterday it was featured on Moments, which Twitter considers its most popular or relevant topics.

“Im only doing this for the class,” the letter says. “I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. And your life is emty. You dont know the troubles Ive had in my life. Good bye.”

The kid signs off with “Love” but refuses to identify himself, writing, “Im not telling you my name.”

McCammon, a reporter on National Public Radio’s national desk, was traveling and unable to immediately comment yesterday, an NPR spokesman said.

“My 6yo Santa sceptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did...,” she wrote to go with a picture of the letter.

Some people responding on Twitter were impressed with the wisdom of the boy, though others expressed genuine concern. McCammon was obviously proud of her first-grader, calling the letter “amazing.”

“PS — the ‘troubles’ in his life? His brother. Don’t call child services,” McCammon replied. “Trust me, he’s totally having fun.” — Reuters