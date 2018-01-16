Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Sisley makes a move on hair care with new brand

Tuesday January 16, 2018
06:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Thor no more?The Edit: Thor no more?

The Edit: Jimmy Fallon mocks Trump with ‘Fire and Fury’ parody songThe Edit: Jimmy Fallon mocks Trump with ‘Fire and Fury’ parody song

N. Korea responds to ‘rabid dog’ Trump’s nuclear button boastN. Korea responds to ‘rabid dog’ Trump’s nuclear button boast

Djokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money after winDjokovic dismisses talk of boycott over prize money after win

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Hair Ritual by Sisley Instagram 2018 — Picture coutesy of Instagram / @hairrituelHair Ritual by Sisley Instagram 2018 — Picture coutesy of Instagram / @hairrituelPARIS, Jan 16 — Luxury beauty label Sisley is making its debut into the haircare industry, with the launch of a new brand.

The French company, which is known for its upmarket skincare, makeup and fragrance solutions, has unveiled ‘Hair Rituel by Sisley’ — a six-piece product collection for hair and scalp.

Teasing videos posted to the brand’s Instagram account reveal that the initial product offerings will include a volumising shampoo, smoothing shampoo, restructuring conditioner, regenerating mask, fortifying serum and hair care oil — all of which will come in high-tech, highly concentrated formulas. A further clip on the new Hair Rituel account reveals that the brand is hoping to use its experience and expertise in plant-based skincare to provide targeted solutions for address hair and scalp issues. An exact launch date for the new brand has yet to be communicated.

Scalp hair, in particular, has become a major beauty trend over the past few years, with a slew of innovative new products designed to keep the area in tiptop condition flooding the market.

Founded in 1976 by Hubert and Isabelle d’Ornano, Sisley has grown to become one of the biggest luxury cosmetics brands in the industry, and is distributed in more than 90 countries globally. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline