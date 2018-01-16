Sisley makes a move on hair care with new brand

Hair Ritual by Sisley Instagram 2018 — Picture coutesy of Instagram / @hairrituelPARIS, Jan 16 — Luxury beauty label Sisley is making its debut into the haircare industry, with the launch of a new brand.

The French company, which is known for its upmarket skincare, makeup and fragrance solutions, has unveiled ‘Hair Rituel by Sisley’ — a six-piece product collection for hair and scalp.

Teasing videos posted to the brand’s Instagram account reveal that the initial product offerings will include a volumising shampoo, smoothing shampoo, restructuring conditioner, regenerating mask, fortifying serum and hair care oil — all of which will come in high-tech, highly concentrated formulas. A further clip on the new Hair Rituel account reveals that the brand is hoping to use its experience and expertise in plant-based skincare to provide targeted solutions for address hair and scalp issues. An exact launch date for the new brand has yet to be communicated.

Scalp hair, in particular, has become a major beauty trend over the past few years, with a slew of innovative new products designed to keep the area in tiptop condition flooding the market.

Founded in 1976 by Hubert and Isabelle d’Ornano, Sisley has grown to become one of the biggest luxury cosmetics brands in the industry, and is distributed in more than 90 countries globally. — AFP-Relaxnews