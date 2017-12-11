Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Singer Neil Young’s model trains fetch nearly US$300,000 at auction

Monday December 11, 2017
08:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The expert’s guide to navigating the world of bitcoinThe expert’s guide to navigating the world of bitcoin

Klang marathon unlicensed, says sports commissionerKlang marathon unlicensed, says sports commissioner

China’s top paper says Australian media reports are racistChina’s top paper says Australian media reports are racist

The Edit: Check out this new clip from Matt Damon’s ‘Downsizing’The Edit: Check out this new clip from Matt Damon’s ‘Downsizing’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A model train which is part of a collection of recording artist Neil Young's most prized possessions being put up for auction by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, California, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picA model train which is part of a collection of recording artist Neil Young's most prized possessions being put up for auction by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, California, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Singer-songwriter Neil Young’s extensive collection of model trains have fetched nearly US$300,000 (RM1,224,330) at auction, along with classic cars and musical equipment owned by the 72-year-old folk-rock icon.

Young, a model train enthusiast for decades, offered more than 230 pieces at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles from his collection of Lionel trains, including a custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive that sold for US$10,000.

Several cars that Young owns were also sold. A 1953 Buick code 76X Roadmaster Skylark convertible with a steering wheel hub that says, “Customized for Neil Young,” went for US$400,000, the auction house said on Saturday.

Young, best known for his Woodstock-era songs as well as his work with the bands Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has said the vast model train layouts at his California ranch helped him connect with his son Ben, who has cerebral palsy.

Other items auctioned off on Saturday included some of Young’s guitars, amplifiers and microphones.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bridge School in California, which Young’s ex-wife Pegi Young co-founded in 1986 for children with severe speech and physical impairments. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline