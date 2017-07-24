Singaporeans run with durians in charity event (VIDEO)

SINGAPORE, July 24 — About 500 Singaporeans took part in a 5km (3.1 mile) charity run yesterday (July 23), taking durians with them all the way to the finish line.

Some carried the spiky “king of fruits” by hand donning protective gloves, others put them in back packs or dragged them in trolleys. All were eager to eat the fruit of their labour at the end of the run.

Organisers were on hand with sharp knives to crack open the durians and most participants sat on the ground and devoured the fruit on the spot while sipping coconut water to rehydrate themselves.

Durians are a delicacy whose taste and smell especially draw divided opinions. Those who love them describe the smell as sweet -but the haters liken the smell to rotten onions or raw sewage. The flesh consists of pods encasing large seeds. It tastes both savoury and sweet and is creamy in texture.

Some of the participants carrying the spiky ‘king of fruits’ by hand while donning protective gloves. — Screen capture via ReutersIn Singapore, the fruit is banned from public transportation as well as some hotels due to its aroma which has a tendency to linger.

There were no winners in the Saturday race, but all the runners’ names were entered in a lucky draw for a chance to win a Mao Shan Wang durian — a species highly sought after by aficionados that is grown in Malaysia.

The event raised money towards a community development welfare fund. Each durian run ticket cost S$15 (about RM47). — Reuters