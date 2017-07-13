Hypebeasts swarm Louis Vuitton Singapore for tomorrow’s Supreme collab drop (VIDEO)

Louis Vuitton x Supreme is one of the most eagerly anticipated drops of the year — and not just because of the ridiculous resale prices. — Handout via AFPSINGAPORE, July 13 — The queue may not resemble anything close to the reported 7,500-strong crowd seen in Tokyo, but Supreme x Louis Vuitton madness hit Singapore overnight — and hard.

Based on videos shared via Instagram, at least 400 people could be seen queuing overnight outside the French luxury label’s Ion Orchard flagship store as they waited for the raffle registration to open at 7am for the drop of the much-hyped collaboration tomorrow.

A raffle ticket guarantees them entry to the collection’s launch and was apparently (wisely) organised by Louis Vuitton for the purposes of crowd control.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times, some fans of the New York-based streetwear label started queuing outside the store last Friday, not knowing that the collection would only be available for sale in Singapore from 10.30am tomorrow. They were eventually turned away, the paper added.

Things also got a little crazy earlier today when people in the queue started selling their queue positions on Carousell. Positions number 2 to 10 were priced between S$3,300 (RM10,284) and S$3,700.

Didn’t manage to get your hands on a raffle ticket?

Non-ticket holders will be allowed to shop items from the collaboration only after all the ticket holders have bought their items — that is, if there is anything left.

If not, there’s always the reseller market where the items branded in Supreme’s signature red hue or Louis Vuitton’s monogram print are already being snapped up for at least five times their original retail price.

The original retail price of a T-shirt is €390 while a denim jacket costs €1,750 so we’ll let you do the math.

Suddenly, those Adidas Yeezy ‘Turtledoves’ don’t look quite so rare anymore, do they?

Alhamdulillah . Berbaloi all the way from kedah to SG🇸🇬 *proxy anyone ? #klkix #klsole #klkixmarketplace #supremexlouisvuitton #supremesg A post shared by muhammadamirzuhairi (@muhammadamirzuhairi) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT