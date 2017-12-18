Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Singapore couple launches first commercial boarding service for rabbits and rodents (VIDEO)

Monday December 18, 2017
09:43 AM GMT+8

Chua (left) and Sio decided to start their own business after a bad experience with a home boarding service for their pet rabbits. — TODAY picChua (left) and Sio decided to start their own business after a bad experience with a home boarding service for their pet rabbits. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Dec 18 — A getaway in July to Krabi, Thailand, turned out to be anything but relaxing for Adrian Chua and Rachel Sio when they could not get frequent and satisfactory updates on their two rabbits from a home-based sitter.

When they returned and could not find any commercial rabbit boarding places here, they decided to set one up.

The Fluffy Hut, located in Ubi Techpark, opened last month after receiving the green light from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority.

