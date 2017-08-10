Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Sick of congested roads, German man swims to work

Thursday August 10, 2017
10:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Netflix releases launch date for second season of ‘The Crown’ (VIDEO)The Edit: Netflix releases launch date for second season of ‘The Crown’ (VIDEO)

The Edit: You’re going to want to see this parody titled ‘The Boyega Is Mine’The Edit: You’re going to want to see this parody titled ‘The Boyega Is Mine’

The Edit: Robert Pattinson opens up about keeping his life privateThe Edit: Robert Pattinson opens up about keeping his life private

The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’The Edit: DJ admits Swift picture ‘looks bad’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany, August 10, 2017. — Reuters picBenjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany, August 10, 2017. — Reuters picMUNICH, Aug 10 — Fed-up with the grind of taking a bus or bike to work every day on congested streets in Munich, Benjamin David started swimming there instead.

The burly beer garden worker now packs his laptop and clothes into a waterproof bag which he puts on his back, dons his wetsuit and slides into the River Isar for his journey.

“It is beautifully refreshing and also the fastest way,” Benjamin David told Reuters Television.

“I used to go by bike or bus or car or on foot and you need much longer. Today the current was quite strong and I only needed about 12 minutes,” he said.

However, in winter the river, which flows near the centre of the Bavarian capital, can get chilly, at temperatures of about 4 degrees.

“I mostly do this in summer. I am a bit of a wimp, but you can also do it in winter, then I’ve got a longer wet suit,” he said. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline