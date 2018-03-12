Show your true colours with these catwalk-approved alternatives to red lipstick

Blue lipstick at Annakiki — AFP picLONDON, March 12 — Vivid, primary colours were a surprising yet welcome theme on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris throughout February and March.

In Milan, Annakiki stood out with some strikingly unusual shades, including a daring shamrock green and a sky blue hue, while Maison Margiela fell into step in Paris with a series of bold hues in shades of green, blue and orange (as well as a dazzling holographic glitter look created by makeup mogul Pat McGrath).

Green lipstick at Maison Margiela — AFP picBubblegum tones also reigned supreme, with the models at Max Mara sporting bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac.

Moschino's beauty concept was both nostalgically retro and gloriously futuristic at the same time, featuring lots of body paint in avatar blues, bright greens and sunshine yellows — with the lipstick tones to match — while Chromat put a tangerine spin on the trend. — AFP-Relaxnews