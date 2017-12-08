Shipshape beauty makes for plain sailing at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show

A model presents a creation the ‘Chanel Metiers d'Art’ fashion show at the Elbphilarmonie in Hamburg December 6, 2017. — AFP picHAMBURG, Dec 8 — Chanel took over the famous Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg on Wednesday evening for its latest stunning Métiers d’Art fashion show, and although the wintry collection was as captivating as ever, there was also plenty to love about the runway beauty look.

Karl Lagerfeld’s latest collection for the French house was inspired by the German city’s fashions of the swinging ‘60s, but also by its maritime culture — with both themes evident in the hair and makeup sported by the models. Although sailor-style caps and veils necessitated a more low-key beauty look than the house’s previous catwalk offerings, the result remained eye-catching and fresh.

The models, including breakout star Kaia Gerber, sported dark, feline eyeshadow that ringed the upper and lower lids in a nod to the famous 1960s-inspired cat eye. However, the impact was softened by the shadow’s navy-blue hue, resulting in an effect that was both gamine and tough. Complexions were left natural and luminous, while the lightest touch of coral was all it took to define the lips.

When it came to the hair, stylist Sam McKnight weaved in a nautical approach by creating a series of intricate fishtail braids that hung down the model’s backs without competing with their maritime headgear. There were also knotted braids that resembled thick coils of rope, and many of the styles were adorned with naval-style brooches or girlish black ribbons. — AFP-Relaxnews