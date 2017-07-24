Shark weak: The Michael Phelps vs great white showdown that never was (VIDEO)

Viewers who tuned in to Discovery Channel last night to watch Olympic legend Michael Phelps race an actual great white shark were left sorely disappointed. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 24 — Phelps vs Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy was a much-publicised show to kick off Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week.

However, viewers who tuned in last night to watch the Olympic legend race an actual great white shark were left sorely disappointed — because Phelps’ opponent turned out to be a CGI one.

The programme was meant to answer the question of who is faster? A world record-holding human swimmer or a really big fish?

In the end, the simulated shark clocked 36.1 seconds over the 100m open-water race-off Mossel Bay in South Africa to beat Phelps, who swam the distance in 38.1 seconds.

The entire experience left viewers feeling a little like they had been hung out to dry, and naturally, they took to Twitter to voice their discontent.

Twitter user @jkoz19 wrote: “Should've called it Michael Phelps vs a Computer Generated Simulation. Huge letdown @Discovery.”

Marissa Ruda wrote: “I wasted an hour of my life to watch Michael Phelps race a hologram, while @MegDownSouth said, “Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed.”