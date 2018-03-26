Sephora has a Barbie beauty collection on the way

Barbie is getting a brand new makeup collection, courtesy of Sephora.

The beauty giant has teamed up with the world’s most famous doll to launch “Sephora Collection X Barbie,” a limited edition makeup kit set for release this week.

The collection takes the form of a throwback, Eighties-style boombox, containing Sephora Collection’s new “Outrageous Length Mascara,” “Stylographic Felt Liner” and one of three “Miniature Palettes,” each comprising six eyeshadows. An exclusive Barbie cap completes the series.

Unfortunately for North American beauty fans, it appears that the collection will not be launching stateside for the moment. Instagram updates from Sephora confirm that the kit will be retailing online and instore in select countries such as France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Switzerland and Russia.

The move is the latest big-name collaboration for Barbie, whose recent joint projects have included fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Siriano and Jeremy Scott. Neither is she the only toy currently enjoying a nostalgic beauty launch — earlier this month, cult brand GlamGlow announced a series of upcoming My Little Pony face masks. — AFP-Relaxnews