Seletti’s latest lights: From bananas to an elephant and the moon

‘Banana Lamps’ by Studio Job for Seletti. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 19 — At the recent Maison & Objet interior design and decoration trade fair in Paris, the irreverent Italian design brand Seletti presented a quirky collection of new additions to its lighting range.

True to form, the new lights coming to Seletti’s collection this season are laced with humour. Look no further than this “Banana Lamp”, a half-peeled light-up version of the fruit from the Dutch design duo at Studio Job, known for their colourful creations. This is joined by the “Tiffany Tree Lamp”, also from Studio Job, making clear reference to Tiffany Art Deco lamps.

Another Seletti regular, Italian designer Marcantonio, returns this season with “Luminaire”, a series comprising three mirrors surrounded by strings of round-bulb fairy lights. The range also includes a wooden bed headboard in the same style. In addition, the designer has two lamps that use spherical, globe-like lights — the “Elephant Lamp” and “Moon Bulb.”

Finally, “Verso” is a desk lamp designed by Gio Tirotto. Available in black or white, this illuminated staircase comes with a magnetic human-style figurine. — AFP-Relaxnews

‘Verso’ by Gio Tirotto for Seletti. — AFP pic