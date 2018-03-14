Selena Gomez launches fashion collection with Coach

Selena Gomez attends the WE Day event in Los Angeles, California April 27, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 14 ― Selena Gomez is flexing her fashion design muscles once again, with a ready-to-wear collection for Coach.

The singer, actress and social media star is reinforcing her long-term partnership with the luxury US label with a fashion series spanning outerwear, ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. The pieces were designed in collaboration with Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers, but inspired by the star’s own personal style.

The collection, which is set to launch in the fall, is the second time Selena has lent her name to the brand’s wares. Last September she teamed up with the label to create the feted “Selena Grace” handbag, as well as a series of leather goods.

“I am so excited to be working with Coach again,” Selena said in a statement. “Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months.”

“We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around,” added Vevers.

Further details about the collection have yet to be revealed, but a photo shared to Selena’s Instagram account hints at a dress or blouse in a feminine colour palette of peaches and blues, adorned with touches of lace.

Since first being unveiled as a Coach ambassador back in 2016, Selena has fronted multiple campaigns for the brand, but it isn’t the only fashion name she is currently associated with ― her star status also landed her an ongoing role as the face of sportswear giant Puma last year. ― AFP-Relaxnews