Selena Gomez glams up for new Coach campaign

Selena Gomez with Coach on Instagram — Pictutre courtesy of Coach/InstagramLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Selena Gomez is kicking off the New Year with a brand new fashion campaign for Coach.

The singer and actress took to Instagram to share an image from the US heritage brand's Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, saying: “A New Year's first just for you guys — I'm so excited to reveal my new @Coach campaign.”

The photo, which was shot by renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel, sees the star reclining against the backdrop of a New York skyline and features the label's new-season multicolored quilted “Parker” bag.

The brand also published an additional image from the campaign on its own Instagram account, showing Gomez perched on an outdoor stairwell in a golden satin evening gown. It accompanied the shot with the caption: “On the roof, it's just you and the city. Vast but there within your reach.”

Since being snapped up as a Coach brand ambassador in December 2016, Gomez has starred in multiple campaigns for the brand, and even created a “Coach x Selena Gomez” capsule collection for the label in the summer of 2017.

The collection comprised multiple leather pieces including the “Selena Grace” bag, which included personal touches from the star, such as an internal storypatch bearing the message “To be you is to be strong,” and the adage “Love yourself first"”embossed on the bottom of the bag.

And Coach is not her only big fashion collaborator of the moment — September saw her sign a two-year deal with the Puma, requiring her to front campaigns and collaborate on fashion designs for the activewear brand. — AFP-Relaxnews