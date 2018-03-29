Seeking happiness? There’s a class for that (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 29 — The search for one of life's most elusive treasures — happiness — has driven nearly 1,200 students into an enormous concert hall at Yale University for its most popular class ever. Havovi Cooper reports. — Reuters

Psychology and the Good Life is the most popular course ever offered at Yale and explores what science has to say about the secret to happiness. — Reuters pic