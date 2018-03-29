Seeking happiness? There’s a class for that (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 29 — The search for one of life's most elusive treasures — happiness — has driven nearly 1,200 students into an enormous concert hall at Yale University for its most popular class ever. Havovi Cooper reports. — Reuters
Thursday March 29, 2018
07:39 AM GMT+8
The Edit: Marijuana may lead non-smokers to cigarettes
Many feared dead in fiery Venezuela jailbreak attempt
Zlatan could make MLS bow as soon as Saturday
Indonesia’s new central bank chief forged in Asian financial crisis
NEW YORK, March 29 — The search for one of life's most elusive treasures — happiness — has driven nearly 1,200 students into an enormous concert hall at Yale University for its most popular class ever. Havovi Cooper reports. — Reuters