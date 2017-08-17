Seeing rare solar eclipse — most likely through fake glasses (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 17 — When Americans look skyward for the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in 100 years, many will do so in funny little glasses to protect their eyes.

Or at least ones that should protect their eyes... for it turns out that the shadiest part of the eclipse - which takes place August 21 — is the abundance of counterfeit glasses that have flooded the market thanks to hucksters looking to profit off a historic moment.

So how to tell the legit lenses from the fakes?

Solar eclipse sunglasses are pictured in Los Angeles August 8, 2017. — Reuters picReuters Steve Gorman says: "The best way is to hold them up to a light source and if you can see a light shining through the dark glasses - from a fluorescent lamp or any common household lamp — then you know that's a problem.

"You shouldn't see anything through these dark glasses — which are made of a thick, opaque dark polymer — except the sun.

"Another important indicator: Look on the inside of the glasses, near the temple, for a code that says ISO 12312-2 and that is the International Organisation for Standardisation's logo stamped on there that shows that eyeglasses are safety tested and good for you to use."

Or, you can also look for a list of reputable brands on the website of the American Astronomical Society. Prices range from 99 cents (RM4.25) to US$30 a pair. — Reuters