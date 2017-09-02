Sculptors build tallest sandcastle in Germany to claim world record (VIDEO)

DUISBURG (Germany), Sept 2 ― Using almost 4,000 metric tonnes of sand, 19 sculptors have built a 55ft tower featuring a number of famous landmarks to claim the world record for tallest sandcastle.

In the Gallery

Children build sand castles in front of the new Guinness world record for the world’s highest sand castle (16.68m), in Duisburg, western Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



Jack Brockbank, the official judge of Guinness World Records, stands next to the world’s highest sandcastle (16.68 metres) in Duisburg, western Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



People stand around the world’s highest sand castle before a judge of Guinness World Records confirmed the new record height of 16.68 metres, in Duisburg, western Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



People celebrate the world’s highest sand castle after a judge of Guinness World Records confirmed the new record height of 16.68 metres, in Duisburg, western Germany September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows the famous ‘Venice Rialto Bridge’ in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows the famous ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ and the Rome ‘Collosseum’ in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows the famous Barcelona church ‘Sagrada Familia’ and the ‘Pyramids of Giza’ in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows a Thai Buddha statue in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows the famous ‘Great Sphinx of Giza’ with its missing nose in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows a life-seize couple dancing the traditional Spanish dance ‘Flamenco’ in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic



A close-up picture from the world’s highest sand castle shows a little girl sitting in front of a Black Forrest watermill in Duisburg, Germany, September 2, 2017. — Reuters pic

The team spent more than three weeks in the western German city of Duisburg working on the 16.68 metre (54.72 feet) artwork, which included a sandy replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza, Venice's Rialto Bridge and the graveside of Elvis Presley.

A Guinness World Record official was on hand yesterday to approve the new mark for the German sculpture, which eclipsed the previous tallest sandcastle, a 14.84 metre world peace monument built in India in February.

The team of international sculptors failed with a world record attempt last year and decided to use a different sand, mainly very fine quartz which is less than one millimetre in grain size.

“It did not collapse because the quality of the sand was better than previous attempts, the weather was good and very good planning,” Ukrainian Eugenia Kolot told Reuters. ― Reuters

Confetti is shot into the sky as the world's highest sandcastle receives the official confirmation by a judge of Guinness World Records with the new record height of 16.68 metres in Duisburg, Germany September 1, 2017. ― Reuters pic