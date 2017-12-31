Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Scientists read ancient sealed documents without opening them (VIDEO)

Sunday December 31, 2017
11:33 PM GMT+8

BERN, Dec 31 — A glimpse of history - viewed through an X-ray machine.

The technique will help to preserve and open up the secrets of 50 miles of shelving in the state archive in Venice. — Reuters picThe technique will help to preserve and open up the secrets of 50 miles of shelving in the state archive in Venice. — Reuters picPhysicists in Switzerland perfecting the technique to help digitise the huge state archive in Venice - much of which is too fragile to touch.

The first breakthrough a testament written and sealed in the 14th century.

17th Century science scanned, layer by layer, at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne’s X-ray and tomography platform allowing them to flick through it page by page - comparing the original with the X-ray tomography.

The technique will help to preserve and open up the secrets of 50 miles of shelving in the state archive in Venice.

A thousand years of history - given a digital future. — Reuters

