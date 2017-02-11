Scientists discover moon much older than previously thought (VIDEO)

A full moon rises in the sky over a Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon, December 25, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — The moon is much older than scientists thought. Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have released a study which puts the moon’s creation at roughly 4.51 billion years ago, instead of the previously accepted 4.3 billion years.

Scientists from UCLA studied fragments of moon rocks called zircon, which were collected during the Apollo 14 mission. By measuring the radioactive decay of various elements in the zircon, they were able to get precise measurements, according to the project’s lead researcher, Melanie Barboni.

Scientists theorise the moon was created after a large body collided with primordial Earth. So these new findings reinforce another study done at UCLA which determined that life appeared on Earth as early as 4.1 billion years ago.

The new date means the moon formed roughly 60 million years after the birth of the solar system a key factor for scientists analysing how planets form. — Reuters