Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace honoured at amfAR gala

Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 9 — On the eve of New York Fashion Week, the industry’s elite took time out to raise awareness for AIDS at amfAR’s annual gala benefit last night.
At this year’s 19th edition of the event, actress Scarlett Johansson and designer Donatella Versace were honoured for their commitment to the cause.
-
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Victoria Justice arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Paris Hilton arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Jeremy Piven arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Zoe Kravitz arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Iman and Zac Posen arrive for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Adriana Lima arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Chloe Sevigny arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Heidi Klum arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Naomi Campbell arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
-
Donatella Versace arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic
“I’m deeply, deeply touched. Really, deeply touched to be here,” said Johansson.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima said Versace was worthy of the honour.
“She always finds a way to help with different charities. You can tell that she uses her profile to help other people and she has a great heart. So she deserves an award tonight,” Lima said.
amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, was founded in 1985 and has funded more than 3,300 research organisations around the world.
Several times a year the foundation holds galas to raise money and awareness to fight the disease. — Reuters