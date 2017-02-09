Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace honoured at amfAR gala

Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 9 — On the eve of New York Fashion Week, the industry’s elite took time out to raise awareness for AIDS at amfAR’s annual gala benefit last night.

At this year’s 19th edition of the event, actress Scarlett Johansson and designer Donatella Versace were honoured for their commitment to the cause.

In the Gallery

Victoria Justice arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Paris Hilton arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Jeremy Piven arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Zoe Kravitz arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Iman and Zac Posen arrive for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adriana Lima arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Chloe Sevigny arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Heidi Klum arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Naomi Campbell arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Donatella Versace arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

“I’m deeply, deeply touched. Really, deeply touched to be here,” said Johansson.

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said Versace was worthy of the honour.

“She always finds a way to help with different charities. You can tell that she uses her profile to help other people and she has a great heart. So she deserves an award tonight,” Lima said.

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, was founded in 1985 and has funded more than 3,300 research organisations around the world.

Several times a year the foundation holds galas to raise money and awareness to fight the disease. — Reuters