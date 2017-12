Santa’s message for Christmas this year (VIDEO)

LAPLAND, Dec 12 — In his annual address from Lapland, Santa Claus asked for everyone to "share the compassion and the love of Christmas".

Almost 160,000 people from all around the world have paid a visit to Santa in the Arctic Circle this year.

Asia topped the list of people wanting to come and see Santa in 2017 before he and his reindeer set off on Christmas Eve.

Among the around half a million letters Santa has received this year, most are from China, followed by Poland and Italy. — Reuters

Santa Claus rides his reindeer-drawn sleigh through a forest in Finland's Lapland region on December 15, 2016. — Reuters pic