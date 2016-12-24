Santa Claus starts Christmas journey around the world (VIDEO)

Santa Claus takes off in his sleigh from beneath the Northern Lights to begin his Christmas journey to deliver presents around the world. ― Reuters picROVANIEMI (Finland), Dec 24 ― Santa Claus has begun his journey to deliver Christmas gifts to children all over the world, leaving his home in the Finnish town of Rovaniemi yesterday evening (December 23) under a spectacular show of the Northern Lights.

Though he spends much of his time in his workshop at the North Pole, Santa's official residence is in Rovaniemi just inside the Arctic Circle, and several hundred tourists and locals gathered to wave him off for the busiest period in his calendar.

With his elves putting on a song-and-dance performance to wish him luck, Santa spoke to the crowd briefly in Finnish and English.

"We are lucky and fortunate people, our life is good. We are having a nice holiday season," he told a gathering of people who wanted to wish him luck on his journey.

Santa then boarded his sleigh and left his village to head to the North Pole, where he will collect the rest of his reindeer and to make the final preparations before delivering gifts to lucky children all over the world on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after Santa's departure, the skies over Rovaniemi were lit up by the Northern Lights. ― Reuters