San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum unveils transformation plans

The Akiko Yamazaki & Jerry Yang Pavilion (exterior), concept design by wHY, 2017. — Pictures courtesy of wHY and Asian Art Museum.SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — San Francisco's Asian Art Museum has announced plans to add new space for exhibitions and contemporary art to its historical beaux arts building, with the transformed space scheduled to open in 2019.

Home to more than 18,000 items of Asian art spanning 6,000 years of history, the Asian Art Museum occupies a beaux arts building in the city's Civic Center neighborhood. Originally constructed as the city's main library, the building was repurposed as the museum in 2003 by Italian architect Gae Aulenti.

US design practice wHY is behind the museum's transformation, whose centerpiece will be a 13,000-square-foot Pavilion and Terrace that will be added to the museum's current venue.

The Akiko Yamazaki & Jerry Yang Pavilion (gallery interior), concept design by wHY, 2017.The Pavilion, featuring a gray terracotta tile exterior and bay windows, will be used as an additional space for the museum's temporary exhibitions. The rooftop Art Terrace will offer an outdoor venue for contemporary sculpture and commissioned installations while also hosting live performances and other special events.

Also included in the transformation will be the addition of spaces for contemporary art, new ways of displaying the museum's masterpieces, and new digital technologies for interpreting the art on display.

Construction will begin early next year, with the Pavilion scheduled to open in summer 2019. In the meantime, the museum will remain open, although some spaces will close on a rotating basis. — AFP-Relaxnews