Samsung gives beauty tutorials a VR makeover for NYX Professional Makeup (VD

Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup powered by Samsung GearVR on youtube. — Screen capture via Youtube/NYX Professional MakeupNEW YORK, Dec 13 — Virtual reality makeup tutorials could be the next in-store beauty craze, thanks to NYX Professional Makeup and Samsung Electronics America.

The cosmetics brand, which is part of the L’Oréal Group, and the electronics giant have teamed up to launch an innovative virtual reality makeup tutorial via Samsung Gear VR, dubbed “Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup.”

The concept, which was created in collaboration with VR production agency Cubicle Ninjas, stars three of the brand’s beauty ambassadors—Kristen Leanne, Mykie aka “Glam & Gore,” and Karen Sarahi Gonzales. Shoppers can use the Gear VR Controller to select products they would like to learn more information about and view any of the three tutorials geared towards creating selected looks. At the end of the experience, users will receive an offer to purchase the featured products at a special price.

The “Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup” Gear VR experience will be unveiled in select NYX Professional Makeup stores on December 18, before arriving in all the brand’s 42 US stores over the course of 2018.

“Our community is passionate about their connection to beauty influencers, and Samsung’s Gear VR technology provides our customers with a level of immersion and proximity to their favourite beauty vloggers that they’ve never experienced before,” said Mehdi Mehdi, VP of Digital at NYX Professional Makeup, in a statement.

“Through VR, we’re creating more dynamic, personalised experiences that add value for our customers in a new and personalised way,” added Rachel Weiss, VP of Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship at L’Oreal USA.

NYX is the latest of several big-name beauty brands to dabble in the world of VR.

Virtual and augmented reality technologies have become popular marketing tools within the makeup industry over the past year, with companies such as Tarte, Charlotte Tilbury, Stila Cosmetics, Glamglow and Clarins signing up to the MakeupPlus app, which allows users to virtually try out different products and share their looks with friends.

Lancôme, Estée Lauder and L’Oreal have also joined forces with the developers to offer customers an immersive online experience with the option of in-app purchases. — AFP-Relaxnews