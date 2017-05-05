Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 9:35 am GMT+8

Same day delivery of boys by US twin sisters (VIDEO)

Friday May 5, 2017
08:50 AM GMT+8

NEW JERSEY, May 5 — Fraternal twins Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham gave birth to baby boys on the same day last Friday in New Jersey...

Danielle says: “We always said we wished it would happen growing up, to raise our kids together and grow up together, but we didn't think the actual same day would happen.”

The twins, who are 32 years old, both had due dates of April 22, but decided to induce labour after the day passed.

Danielle adds: “So we were texting each other from the room and facetiming.”

The twin sisters holding their baby in this image from the Reuters video.The twin sisters holding their baby in this image from the Reuters video.Their babies were born four hours apart...a second child for Danielle but a first for sister Kim.

Kim says: “Everyone was in her room and I'm texting like, 'I'm getting no text messages and I'm like help.'”

Danielle chips in: “We're on group messages so after I delivered, I'm looking at them and she's like 'of course they're all with Danielle.'”

Ocean Medical Centre nurse Joanne Simonetti says: “I've been a nurse for a very long time, and I've worked in many places, never have I ever seen this, so it's very unique.”

The babies were also a surprise for grandmother Debra Curci, who reacts: “Then it was, are you kidding me?”

The sisters say they're looking forward to joint birthday parties for themselves...AND their kids. — Reuters

